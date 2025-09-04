Image Credit : Instagram

The Beginning: Marriage with Ayesha Mukherjee

Shikhar Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee, a trained kickboxer, in October 2012. Their union brought happiness when the couple welcomed a son, Zorawar, in 2014. However, over time, cracks appeared in the marriage. Reports suggest that differences over property and personal issues led to a breakdown in their relationship. By September 2021, the couple decided to part ways. After their separation, Ayesha moved to Australia with their son and initially restricted Dhawan from meeting him.

Speaking in earlier interviews, Dhawan expressed the emotional toll of being away from his child. He stated that while he deeply loved his son, he had accepted the situation and refrained from forcing contact, focusing on fulfilling his responsibilities as a father. In October 2023, the Delhi Court granted Dhawan a divorce on the grounds of cruelty and mental agony, and also ensured that he would have visitation rights to meet Zorawar in both India and Australia.