- Shikhar Dhawan Love Story: Tracing the cricketer's love life from Ayesha Mukherjee to Sophie Shine
Shikhar Dhawan’s love life has seen heartbreak and happiness, from his divorce with Ayesha Mukherjee to finding romance with Sophie Shine, sharing a journey of second chances and new beginnings
The Beginning: Marriage with Ayesha Mukherjee
Shikhar Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee, a trained kickboxer, in October 2012. Their union brought happiness when the couple welcomed a son, Zorawar, in 2014. However, over time, cracks appeared in the marriage. Reports suggest that differences over property and personal issues led to a breakdown in their relationship. By September 2021, the couple decided to part ways. After their separation, Ayesha moved to Australia with their son and initially restricted Dhawan from meeting him.
Speaking in earlier interviews, Dhawan expressed the emotional toll of being away from his child. He stated that while he deeply loved his son, he had accepted the situation and refrained from forcing contact, focusing on fulfilling his responsibilities as a father. In October 2023, the Delhi Court granted Dhawan a divorce on the grounds of cruelty and mental agony, and also ensured that he would have visitation rights to meet Zorawar in both India and Australia.
A New Chapter: Love with Sophie Shine
After experiencing a painful breakup, Dhawan found love again with Sophie Shine. The couple’s story began with a chance meeting in a restaurant in Dubai. Dhawan recalled that Sophie had worn camouflage trousers and a jacket during their first meeting and appeared stunning. Sophie revealed that what drew her to Dhawan were his attractive features and mischievous eyes, which seemed to light up when he saw her.
Their relationship, initially kept private, gradually became public through social media. In June 2025, Dhawan shared birthday photos of Sophie, showing the couple in joyful moments together. Sophie looked radiant in a black bralette and beige cargo pants, while Dhawan sported a relaxed beach-side look. These glimpses into their life together confirmed their romance to fans.
About Sophie Shine
Sophie Shine, an Irish national residing in Abu Dhabi, has established herself professionally in the corporate sector. She holds a graduate degree in Marketing from the Limerick Institute of Technology and works as a product consultant at Northern Trust Corporation. Sophie’s social media posts, coupled with public appearances alongside Dhawan, helped confirm their relationship.
From Heartbreak to Happiness
Shikhar Dhawan’s love life reflects a journey of highs and lows—from the struggles of divorce to the joy of a newfound relationship. With Sophie Shine, Dhawan has found companionship, support, and happiness, proving that love can bloom even after challenging times.