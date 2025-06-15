On Father's Day, Shikhar Dhawan shared a heartfelt message for his son Zoraver, whom he hasn’t seen in two years. The former cricketer said he’s “always there” for him, expressing deep love and longing.

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan celebrated Father’s Day with an emotional Instagram post dedicated to his son Zoraver, from whom he has been estranged for nearly two years.

Shikhar Dhawan marked Father's Day with a touching message for his son Zoraver. In a video where he is seen playing with his son, Dhawan wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day to me. Always there for you Zoraver, waiting with lots of love for you.”

Long separation after divorce

Shikhar Dhawan parted ways with his former wife Ayesha Mukherjee in October 2023 after a turbulent marriage. The Delhi family court had granted him a divorce decree on grounds of cruelty.

Since the separation, Dhawan has not met his son in person for two years. In earlier interviews, he revealed that he has also not been able to speak to Zoraver in the last year due to being “blocked from everywhere.”

Inside Shikhar Dhawan’s failed marriage: Long-distance fights and court-acknowledged cruelty

Shikhar Dhawan met Aesha Mukerji through social media, and despite a 10-year age gap and her status as a divorcee with two daughters, the two tied the knot in 2012. Aesha, a former kickboxer born in Kolkata to a Bengali father and British mother, had moved to Australia at the age of eight. In 2014, the couple welcomed their son Zoraver.

However, differences began to grow over time. Reports suggest Dhawan wanted Aesha to settle in India, but she refused and instead pressured him to purchase properties in her name in Australia. These disagreements led to repeated conflicts and ultimately a divorce in 2023. Granting Dhawan a divorce on grounds of cruelty, the Delhi family court observed that Aesha’s behaviour had caused him “such cruelty, agony and trauma” that saving the marriage had become impossible.

Spiritual bond despite distance

In a candid conversation with ANI earlier this year, Dhawan said, “It’s been two years since I saw my son. It’s been a year since we talked. Because I’m blocked from everywhere. Of course, it’s difficult. But you learn to live with it... I talk to him spiritually. I feel like I’m talking to my son every day. I’m hugging him.”

The Father's Day post is the latest in a series of emotional messages Dhawan has shared, expressing his longing and unconditional love for his son.

Shikhar Dhawan's career after cricket

Following his retirement from international and domestic cricket in August 2024, Dhawan moved on to explore newer opportunities. He joined the Karnali Yaks after being released by IPL franchise Punjab Kings ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

Known for his elegant strokeplay and calm demeanour, Dhawan leaves behind a stellar career across all formats:

ODIs: 6,793 runs in 167 matches at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries.

Tests: 2,315 runs in 34 matches at 40.6, with 7 hundreds.

T20Is: 1,759 runs in 68 matches at 27.9, including 11 fifties.

First-Class cricket: 8,499 runs in 122 matches, with 25 centuries.

Despite his achievements, Dhawan’s recent focus has been on rebuilding his personal life and reconnecting with his son.

(With ANI inputs)