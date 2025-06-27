Shikhar Dhawan's memoir reveals a hilarious tale of 'smuggling' his girlfriend into a hotel room shared with Rohit Sharma during an India A tour. The anecdote highlights Dhawan's candid charm and his close camaraderie with Sharma off the field.

Former India opener and flamboyant batter Shikhar Dhawan has revealed a hilarious and bold incident from his playing days. Dhawan has often been known for his honesty and charming personality, which has become a persona that has carried throughout his career.

The retired left-handed opener, who was widely admired for his aggressive yet elegant playing style. Shikhar Dhawan is known for providing an explosive start at the top order and taking on the opposition bowlers with his fearless strokeplay, making him one of the most successful openers in limited-overs cricket.

Off the field, Delhi-born cricketer has always been a lively character, entertaining the fans with his wit and candid storytelling. Shikhar Dhawan has recently launched his memoir, ‘The One: Cricket, My Life and More’, where he shares his untold story from personal and professional lives.

‘Smuggling girlfriend into hotel room’

In his memoir, ‘The One: Cricket, My Life and More’, Shikhar Dhawan recalled an interesting anecdote about his personal life, where he cheekily described how he ‘smuggled’ his girlfriend into the hotel room, where he was sharing with his teammate Rohit Sharma during the India A tour of Dubai.

“She was very beautiful, and suddenly I was in love again! I thought to myself, 'She is the one for me, and I am going to marry her,' the 38-year-old wrote in his autobiography as quoted by Sports Star.

“I started with a half-century in a practice game, and my tour was progressing well. After every game, I would go over to meet up with Ellen (not her real name), and I soon started smuggling her into my hotel room, which I was sharing with Rohit Sharma. Now and then, he would complain in Hindi. 'Will you let me sleep?' he added.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been Indian teammates for over a decade, until the former’s last appearance in international cricket came in an ODI match against Bangladesh in 2022. The two reportedly shared the hotel rooms during the early years of India A tours and national setups, forging a strong bond on and off the field.

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are one of the most successful opening pairs in ODI cricket, having shared 5148 runs together, including 15 centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 45.55 in 115 matches.

Shikhar Dhawan’s girlfriend's news spread like wildfire

Further talking about his girlfriend, Shikhar Dhawan revealed that news of his relationship went viral in the dressing room, adding that a national selector spotted them walking with their hands linked. However, Dhawan stated that he and his girlfriend did not commit any crime.

“One evening, when I headed for dinner with Ellen, news of her presence spread like wildfire throughout the entire squad. A senior national selector, who was on tour with us, spotted us walking in the lobby with our hands linked,” the southpaw wrote.

“It didn't even occur to me that I should let go of her hand, because to me, we were committing no crime. There was a good chance that if I had performed consistently on that Australia tour, I would have made it to the senior Indian side, but my performance kept dipping," he added.

Shikhar Dhawan called it quits from all forms of cricket in August last year, pulling the curtains down on his illustrious career. He represented India in 269 matches and amassed 10867 runs, including 24 fifties and 55 fifties, at an average of 39.66.

Dhawan enjoyed success in ODI cricket compared to T20Is and Tests, as he aggregated 6793 runs, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties, at an average of 44.11 in 167 matches.