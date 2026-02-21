- Home
Shikhar Dhawan-Sophie Shine Net Worth: Shikhar Dhawan, who has retired from Team India, is quite active on social media. He's always making reels on Instagram and entertaining his fans. Meanwhile, a new person has entered his life.
Shikhar Dhawan in the news
Shikhar Dhawan, a former Indian cricketer, married his long-time partner Sophie Shine in a private wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 21. The couple had been dating for more than a year when Dhawan revealed their relationship in May 2025. The couple was generally expected to marry after they announced their engagement on Instagram on January 12.
Who is Shikhar's new girlfriend?
Dhawan's new wife is from Ireland. She studied Marketing Management at the Limerick Institute of Technology and now works as a Second VP at Northern Trust in Abu Dhabi.
When did the two meet?
According to media reports, Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine first met in Dubai in 2024. It was love at first sight. They started as friends, grew closer, and are now in a relationship.
Shikhar is already divorced
Shikhar Dhawan is divorced from his ex-wife, who was from Australia. In 2021, his wife Ayesha Mukerji decided to get a divorce, after which Dhawan was living alone. Ayesha also took their son Zoravar with her.
Dhawan was completely broken
Separated from his son, Dhawan was heartbroken. He often shared his feelings openly. In 2024, he also retired from international cricket after a long absence from Team India.
How much does Shine earn?
Looking at Shikhar Dhawan's new girlfriend's earnings, her total net worth is not public. However, she earns a good salary in the corporate sector. According to Cicketledger.com, her net worth is around ₹20 lakh.
Shikhar Dhawan's total net worth
As for the former cricketer's net worth, TOI reports Dhawan has assets over ₹125 crore. He earns much more than his girlfriend, with income from brand deals, cricket, and more.
