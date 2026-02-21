Timothee Chalamet admitted he was 'grumpy' when Kylie Jenner took him on a surprise birthday drive. His mood shifted after she revealed the surprise: a private IMAX screening of his 2014 film Interstellar, which he has seen over 20 times.

A 'Grumpy' Birthday Surprise

Timothee Chalamet opened up about why he was in a "grumpy" mood when girlfriend Kylie Jenner surprised him on his 30th birthday last December, according to E! News. The Dune actor revealed in a conversation with Interstellar co-star Matthew McConaughey, clips of which were shared on January 20 ahead of their CNN interview, that he was initially unsettled during the drive. "I was grumpy on the way there because I didn't know where she was taking me," he said. "Like, 'It's my birthday. Why are we driving 30 minutes outside of L.A.?'"

All that changed when Timothee discovered Kylie had arranged a private IMAX screening of his 2014 film Interstellar, in which he played Tom Cooper, the son of Matthew McConaughey's character. "I got to the theater and it was Interstellar in IMAX. I said, 'Oh, I'm sorry for being so grumpy on the drive.' I love that movie, man," he admitted. He added that he has watched the film over 20 times, including 12 viewings in theaters when it first released, according to E! News.

Chalamet and Jenner's Public Romance

Timothee and Kylie, who began dating in 2023, have spent several memorable moments together in recent months. Khloe Kardashian revealed the couple enjoyed a family dinner party until "1:30 in the morning" in January. Kylie, mother to Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex Travis Scott, was also by Timothee's side at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards that month.

During his awards acceptance speech for his role in Marty Supreme, Timothee thanked Kylie for her support. "Lastly, I'll just say thank you to my partner of three years," he said. "Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. Appreciate it."

Kylie was seen smiling and mouthing back, "I love you," according to E! News. (ANI)