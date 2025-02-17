Sharvari Wagh joins Sprite as brand ambassador for upcoming campaigns; Read on

Bollywood star Sharvari Wagh is Sprite's new brand ambassador! See Sharvari's new look in the 'Sprite, Thand Rakh' (Stay Cool) campaign. Watch now to learn the mantra of staying cool in every situation!

Sprite India has officially announced Bollywood's rising star, Sharvari Wagh, as its new brand ambassador! Known for her effortless charm and captivating personality, Sharvari perfectly embodies Sprite's fresh, young, and cool attitude.

The incredibly talented Sharvari is considered one of the finest actresses of her generation. With films like the 100 crore blockbuster ‘Munja’, the global hit ‘Maharaj’, and the powerful action-thriller ‘Veda’ under her belt, she has carved a unique niche for herself in the industry. Now, she's been signed as the brand ambassador for Sprite's new campaign – ‘Sprite, Thand Rakh’ (Sprite, Stay Cool).

Sprite has always been known for its fresh and fun approach to connecting with its audience. Therefore, Sharvari, one of the most relatable actresses of this generation, has been chosen to lead this campaign. Sprite's new campaign encourages consumers to stay cool and confident in every situation!

