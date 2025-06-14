Image Credit : PR

Before acting, she took the chair of assistant director

Before becoming an actress, Sharvari Wagh started her career as an assistant director. She has worked as an assistant director on films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sharvari started her acting career in 2021 with Bunty Aur Babli 2. She played the role of Sonia Babli Rawat in this movie. In 2020, she breathed life into the character of Maya Shrinivasan in the web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. Sharvari's upcoming movie, Sitara Ke Taare, will be released in 2025.

Awards won by Sharvari

The actress won the IIFA Award for Debut of the Year for Bunty Aur Babli 2. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.