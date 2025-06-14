- Home
- Entertainment
- Sharvari Wagh Birthday Special: A glimpse into her family, career, and upcoming films
Sharvari Wagh Birthday Special: A glimpse into her family, career, and upcoming films
Discover the fascinating story of Sharvari Wagh, granddaughter of a former Maharashtra CM, and her entry into Bollywood. Learn how she carved her path, leaving behind the world of politics and business.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Sharvari Wagh celebrated her 28th birthday on June 14th. She was born in 1997 into a Marathi family. She completed her early education at The Dadar Parsi Youths Assembly High School in Mumbai and graduated from Ruparel College. She has made a name for herself in the film industry in a short span of time.
Politics was an easy entry for Sharvari
Fans often wonder how Sharvari Wagh entered the film world. It was expected that she would follow in her grandfather's footsteps and make a name for herself in politics. Her grandfather, Manohar Joshi, was a former Chief Minister of the state of Maharashtra.
Sharvari could have also handled her father's business
Sharvari's father, Shailesh Wagh, has a property business across Maharashtra. He is a prominent builder in Mumbai. Her mother, Namrata Wagh, and Kasturi are architects. This is why people never imagined that Sharvari would join the film industry.
Before acting, she took the chair of assistant director
Before becoming an actress, Sharvari Wagh started her career as an assistant director. She has worked as an assistant director on films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Bajirao Mastani, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Sharvari started her acting career in 2021 with Bunty Aur Babli 2. She played the role of Sonia Babli Rawat in this movie. In 2020, she breathed life into the character of Maya Shrinivasan in the web series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye. Sharvari's upcoming movie, Sitara Ke Taare, will be released in 2025.
Awards won by Sharvari
The actress won the IIFA Award for Debut of the Year for Bunty Aur Babli 2. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.