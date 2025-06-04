Actress Sharvari Wagh has been named the 'Young Fit India Icon' by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, following her participation in the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative. She expressed pride in the recognition.

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who impressed audiences in 2024 with her performances in Munjha, Maharaj, and Veda, has taken on a new role—this time off-screen. She has been appointed as the ‘Young Fit India Icon’ under the Fit India Movement after actively participating in the 'Sundays on Cycle' initiative. The honor was conferred by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports during the 25th edition of the program.

Held in the presence of Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, the event emphasized the dual goals of personal health and environmental awareness. 'Sundays on Cycle' encourages citizens to embrace cycling as a way to stay fit while reducing carbon emissions, making it a campaign that aligns with both wellness and sustainability.

Championing Fitness and Sustainability

Sharvari expressed her gratitude and excitement at being recognized as a youth fitness ambassador. “I am proud to be made the 'Young Fit India Icon' by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. It is very exciting to be a part of an initiative like ‘Sundays on Cycle’, which not only promotes fitness but also gives the message of protecting the environment,” she shared.

She added that this initiative powerfully reflects the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s ‘Fit India Movement’ and called it a privilege to contribute to such a meaningful cause.

Honoring the Armed Forces

This week’s event also included a special tricolor-themed rally dedicated to the Indian Armed Forces. It served as a heartfelt tribute to their courage, dedication, and sacrifice, blending patriotism with public participation in fitness.

With her growing influence among the youth, Sharvari Wagh's new role as the Young Fit India Icon adds a fresh, energetic face to the campaign, inspiring the next generation to prioritize fitness and sustainability.