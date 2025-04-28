Sharman Joshi Birthday: A Look into the actor's net worth, movies, and family
Sharman Joshi, son of Sholay's Thakur and Prem Chopra’s son-in-law, won hearts in films like Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots. Discover his net worth and journey.
| Published : Apr 28 2025, 11:18 AM
1 Min read
Sharman Joshi celebrates his 46th birthday. He co-starred with Aamir Khan in Rang De Basanti and 3 Idiots.
Sharman Joshi was born on April 28, 1979, in Nagpur. Acting is in his blood; his father, Arvind Joshi, is a seasoned theatre artist.
Sharman's father, Arvind Joshi, played the eldest son of Thakur in Sholay, who is killed by Gabbar Singh.
Hailing from a Gujarati family, Sharman Joshi honed his acting skills in theatre, like his father.
Sharman Joshi debuted in Bollywood with the 1999 film Godmother, which won 6 National Film Awards.
Sharman Joshi has acted in hit films like Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots with Aamir Khan, Golmaal with Ajay Devgn, Style, and Excuse Me.
According to Aaj Tak, Sharman Joshi was paid 75 lakhs for Salman Khan starrer Sikander.
News 18 reports Sharman Joshi's net worth to be around 105 crore rupees.
Sharman Joshi is the son-in-law of Bollywood's iconic villain, Prem Chopra.
Sharman and Prem Chopra's daughter, Prerana, met in college and fell in love. Prem Chopra readily agreed to their marriage.
