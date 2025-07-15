- Home
- Entertainment
- Shamita Shetty’s Journey in Bollywood: Films, Performances, and Box Office Details
Shamita Shetty’s Journey in Bollywood: Films, Performances, and Box Office Details
Many Bollywood stars started with a bang but couldn't handle their stardom and flopped. Shilpa Shetty's younger sister, Shamita Shetty, is one of them. Let's explore Shamita's career.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Shamita Shetty had a smashing Bollywood debut but became a one-film wonder. Except for one movie, all her other films were disasters.
Shamita Shetty stepped into the film industry with Yash Raj Films' Mohabbatein in 2000. The film was a hit, and Shamita started getting film offers.
Shamita Shetty worked in films like Agni Pankh, Vaajah, Fareb, Zeher, Bewafaa, and Cash. She also did item numbers in some films and appeared in South Indian movies. However, none of her films after her debut were hits.
In an interview, Shamita Shetty talked about her flop career. She said she rushed into signing films without thinking, and as a result, all of them flopped.
In a 23-year career, Shamita Shetty worked in only 13 films. After 2007, she took a long break. Then in 2023, her film The Tenant was released, but it wasn't special. She also worked in 2 web series.
After her films flopped, Shamita Shetty participated in Bigg Boss OTT 1. Her affair with TV actor Raqesh Bapat was widely discussed. Then both participated in Bigg Boss 15, but neither won.
Shamita Shetty is Shilpa Shetty's younger sister. Although Shilpa's Bollywood career isn't remarkable, she's more in the limelight than Shamita.
Shamita Shetty now focuses more on her interior designing business. She launched her company, Golden Leaf Interiors, and has received the Best Interior Designer award.