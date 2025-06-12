- Home
- Entertainment
- Shilpa Shinde to Shamita Shetty: 7 stunning actresses who are proudly single at 40
Shilpa Shinde to Shamita Shetty: 7 stunning actresses who are proudly single at 40
Several Bollywood actresses are still single in their 40s. Find out why these beauties haven't married and the possible reasons behind it.
| Published : Jun 12 2025, 11:26 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Shilpa Shinde
47-year-old Shilpa Shinde was supposed to marry Romit Raj Prasher. However, the relationship ended, and she decided not to marry.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Shamita Shetty
46-year-old Shamita Shetty is also not married yet.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Sakshi Tanwar
Sakshi Tanwar has not married yet, and the reason remains undisclosed.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Anusha Dandekar
43-year-old Anusha Dandekar is also single. She had a serious relationship with Karan Kundra, but after their breakup, she hasn't married.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Tanisha Mukherjee
Tanisha Mukherjee is single at 47. She had a relationship with Armaan Kohli during Bigg Boss 7, but it ended soon after.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Neha Mehta
'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame Neha Mehta is also on this list. She is also single.
Top Stories