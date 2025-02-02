Shamita Shetty’s 8 best full-sleeve Anarkali looks for elegant style

Lifestyle
Full sleeves with zari or gota-patti work on the neckline. These beautiful kali Anarkali suits will enhance your grace.
Floor-length pieces offer a stunning look. A heavily embroidered Anarkali suit is readily available for around 2500 rupees. Pair it with a contrasting dupatta.
Add a modern vibe to a plain suit with a high-slit design. Avoid heavy jewelry with this stylish booti work and heavy border suit.
This net embroidered lightweight Anarkali can be custom-made. Golden shades are trending, and a dupatta isn't needed.
Various embroidery designs are available. For a simple, elegant look, choose a round neckline with sitar work.
Contrasting embroidery is popular. This beautiful suit is perfect for making a statement. A dupatta is not required with this net suit.
Fully embroidered Anarkali suits are available for around 3,500 rupees. These evergreen patterns can be worn for various occasions.
For a heavy look in a simple suit, choose a fine leheriya design Anarkali. Add a belt for a modern touch.
