Lifestyle

Shamita Shetty’s 8 best full-sleeve Anarkali looks for elegant style

1. Silver Zari Work Kali Anarkali Suit

Full sleeves with zari or gota-patti work on the neckline. These beautiful kali Anarkali suits will enhance your grace.

2. Heavy Embroidered Anarkali Suit

Floor-length pieces offer a stunning look. A heavily embroidered Anarkali suit is readily available for around 2500 rupees. Pair it with a contrasting dupatta.

3. Modern High-Slit Anarkali Suit

Add a modern vibe to a plain suit with a high-slit design. Avoid heavy jewelry with this stylish booti work and heavy border suit.

4. Net Embroidered Lightweight Anarkali

This net embroidered lightweight Anarkali can be custom-made. Golden shades are trending, and a dupatta isn't needed.

5. Sitar Work Flared Black Anarkali

Various embroidery designs are available. For a simple, elegant look, choose a round neckline with sitar work.

6. Contrast Embroidery Pastel Anarkali

Contrasting embroidery is popular. This beautiful suit is perfect for making a statement. A dupatta is not required with this net suit.

7. Fully Embroidered Anarkali Suit

Fully embroidered Anarkali suits are available for around 3,500 rupees. These evergreen patterns can be worn for various occasions.

8. Leheriya Design Anarkali Suit

For a heavy look in a simple suit, choose a fine leheriya design Anarkali. Add a belt for a modern touch.

Sumbul Touqeer’s 6 saree inspirations for dusky beauties

Shamita Shetty’s style guide: 6 classy dresses for a glamorous look

Clear THESE 5 items from your home to attract money and prosperity

Chanakya Niti: 5 golden rules for wealth and prosperity