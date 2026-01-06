- Home
An old video of Shah Rukh Khan talking about his roots and fond memories of Pakistan has resurfaced online. The clip is going viral, sparking fresh debates and mixed reactions across social media platforms.
Shah Rukh Khan Faces Social Media Backlash
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is trending on social media after facing criticism linked to his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Some users questioned his decision to include a Bangladeshi player, triggering online backlash. As usual, the debate quickly spilled beyond cricket, drawing Shah Rukh Khan into broader discussions about politics, identity, and celebrity silence on sensitive issues.
Khans Often Targeted Over Silence
This is not the first time Shah Rukh Khan or other Bollywood Khans have been criticised online. They are often accused by sections of social media of remaining silent on controversial political matters. Critics claim this silence is strategic, meant to avoid upsetting audiences in neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan, where Bollywood stars enjoy massive popularity.
Old Video Resurfaces Online
Amid the criticism, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced and gone viral. In the clip, he speaks warmly about Pakistan and shares his emotional connection with the country. The video has reignited debates online, with many users sharing strong reactions both in support of and against the actor.
SRK Talks About His Roots
In the viral video, an anchor mentions Shah Rukh Khan’s immense popularity in Pakistan. Responding to this, SRK reveals his ancestral roots, saying he is from Peshawar. He recalls that his father once took him to Pakistan when he was 15, creating memories that he still cherishes deeply.
A Dream to Visit With Family
Shah Rukh Khan further shares that he spent beautiful days in cities like Karachi and Peshawar, calling them unforgettable experiences. He adds that it has always been his dream to visit Pakistan again with his children someday, so they can see and understand the place that holds personal significance for him.
