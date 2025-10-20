Shah Rukh Khan's 11 Films Released On Diwali: Check Hits, Superhits, Blockbusters
Every year in Bollywood, some film or other is released on Diwali. But did you know that Shah Rukh Khan is superstar for whom Diwali has been the luckiest? His 11 films released on this festival of lights have been hits, superhits, and blockbusters
1. Baazigar (1993)
Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this film was released on Nov 12, 1993, a day before Diwali. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, it starred Kajol and Shilpa Shetty. Made for 3 crore, it was a blockbuster, earning 15 crore.
2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Released on Oct 20, 1995, three days before Diwali. This all-time blockbuster was made for 4 crore and earned over 102 crore worldwide.
3. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)
Yash Chopra directed this film, which released on Diwali, Oct 30, 1997. Made for 5.24 crore, this blockbuster earned around 72 crore worldwide.
4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
Karan Johar's debut film released on Oct 16, 1998, three days before Diwali. This all-time blockbuster was made for 5.64 crore and collected around 107 crore worldwide.
5. Mohabbatein (2000)
Released on Oct 27, 2000, the day after Diwali. Directed by Aditya Chopra, this blockbuster was made for 7.62 crore and earned over 90 crore worldwide.
6. Veer-Zaara (2004)
Directed by Aditya Chopra, this film hit theaters on Diwali, Nov 12, 2004. Made for 17.57 crore, this superhit film earned 97.64 crore worldwide.
7. Don: The Chase Begins Again (2006)
Released on Oct 21, 2006, the day after Diwali. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this hit film was made for 24.44 crore and collected 106.34 crore at the worldwide box office.
8. Om Shanti Om (2007)
Released on Diwali, Nov 9, 2007. Directed by Farah Khan, this blockbuster was made on a budget of 36.38 crore and earned about 150 crore worldwide.
9. Ra.One (2011)
Released on Diwali, Oct 26, 2011. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this hit film had a budget of 90.53 crore and earned over 207 crore worldwide.
10. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
Yash Chopra's last film released on Diwali, Nov 13, 2012. Made for 72.27 crore, this hit film earned over 210 crore worldwide.
11. Happy New Year (2014)
Directed by Farah Khan, this film released on Oct 24, 2014, a day before Diwali. Made for 133.60 crore, this superhit earned 342.76 crore worldwide.