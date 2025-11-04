Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan: Upcoming Movies of Bollywood's Heroes
Celebs Upcoming movie full list: There are many celebs in Bollywood who are still making a big splash even after being 55+. This list includes names from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan. So, let's find out about these celebs and their upcoming films
Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol is 68 years old. As for his upcoming film, he is set to appear in Border 2.
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt is 66 years old. Even at this age, he is set to create a stir with the film 'Dhurandhar'.
Aamir Khan
60-year-old Aamir Khan's magic at the box office continues. As for his upcoming film, he will be seen in 'Lahore 1947'.
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan has turned 60. Even at this age, his fan following isn't decreasing. He's set to make a splash with the film 'King'.
Salman Khan
59-year-old Salman Khan is set to rule the box office with the film 'Battle of Galwan'.
Akshay Kumar
58-year-old Akshay Kumar will create a buzz with several films. He will be seen in movies like 'Hera Pheri 3', 'Bhoot Bangla', and more.
Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn is 56 years old. Even at this age, he is ready to cause a stir with several films, such as 'De De Pyaar De 2', 'Drishyam 3', etc.