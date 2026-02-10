- Home
Ranveer Singh’s sudden exit from Don 3 has reportedly sparked a major financial dispute with Excel Entertainment. The fallout highlights creative disagreements, contractual tensions, and the risks tied to high-budget Bollywood franchises
Creative Differences Led To Ranveer Singh’s Exit
Ranveer Singh was officially announced as the new lead of Don 3 in 2023, marking a major transition for the iconic franchise previously headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The casting created significant buzz as audiences were curious to see Ranveer take forward one of Bollywood’s most celebrated action thriller series.
However, industry reports suggest that the actor decided to walk out of the project in December 2025. Sources claim Ranveer cited creative disagreements as the primary reason behind his exit. While the exact nature of these disagreements has not been made public, insiders suggest they may have involved script direction, character portrayal, or overall vision for the franchise reboot.
His departure came at a crucial stage when the film was preparing to begin production in January 2026. Since Don carries a strong legacy dating back to Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 original, expectations were already extremely high. Ranveer’s sudden withdrawal not only shocked fans but also disrupted the momentum that had been building around the film.
Excel Entertainment’s Rs 40 Crore Compensation Demand
Following Ranveer’s exit, reports indicate that Excel Entertainment has demanded approximately Rs 40 crore as compensation. The production house claims the project had already entered advanced pre-production stages, involving heavy investments in script development, location scouting, planning, and scheduling.
According to industry insiders, producers believe Ranveer’s exit resulted in significant financial losses and delays. A source familiar with the development reportedly stated that the actor’s decision derailed months of preparation and forced the team to rethink casting and production timelines.
Ranveer, however, is believed to be contesting the demand. Reports suggest he maintains that he is not legally obligated to pay compensation, possibly indicating differences in contractual interpretation. With no official statements from either party, the situation remains uncertain and continues to attract widespread industry attention.
Industry Mediation And Impact On Ranveer’s Career
The Producers Guild of India has reportedly stepped in to mediate between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment, signalling the seriousness of the dispute. Negotiations are said to be ongoing, with both sides exploring possible resolutions to avoid a prolonged legal or public standoff.
Interestingly, Ranveer has shared a strong professional relationship with Excel Entertainment in the past. He worked in Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy, both produced by the banner, and those collaborations were widely successful. This history makes the current disagreement even more surprising for industry observers.
Despite the controversy, Ranveer Singh’s professional schedule remains packed. He is gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, which is expected to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. The film features a star-studded cast and is expected to maintain Ranveer’s box office presence. Additionally, reports suggest he is in discussions for multiple upcoming projects, indicating that the Don 3 setback may not significantly slow his career momentum.
