Ranveer Singh was officially announced as the new lead of Don 3 in 2023, marking a major transition for the iconic franchise previously headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The casting created significant buzz as audiences were curious to see Ranveer take forward one of Bollywood’s most celebrated action thriller series.

However, industry reports suggest that the actor decided to walk out of the project in December 2025. Sources claim Ranveer cited creative disagreements as the primary reason behind his exit. While the exact nature of these disagreements has not been made public, insiders suggest they may have involved script direction, character portrayal, or overall vision for the franchise reboot.

His departure came at a crucial stage when the film was preparing to begin production in January 2026. Since Don carries a strong legacy dating back to Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 original, expectations were already extremely high. Ranveer’s sudden withdrawal not only shocked fans but also disrupted the momentum that had been building around the film.