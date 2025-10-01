- Home
The Hurun India Rich List 2025 features India’s wealthiest celebs from business, entertainment, sports, and industry, marking Shah Rukh Khan’s debut among billionaires on the prestigious list.
Shah Rukh Khan's Net Worth
According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, Shah Rukh Khan has emerged as India’s richest celebrity, with his total wealth soaring to $1.4 billion (₹12,490 crore). He now leads the list of the top five richest stars in the country. Let’s take a closer look at the other celebrities who have made it to this prestigious list.
Juhi Chawla's Net Worth
After Shah Rukh Khan, his business partner and friend Juhi Chawla is next on the Hurun list. The total wealth of Juhi, her husband Jay Mehta, and their family is ₹7,790 crore. She is the country's richest actress.
Hrithik Roshan's Net Worth
The third name on the Hurun India Rich List 2025 is Hrithik Roshan. His total wealth is ₹2,160 crore, which he has earned from the success of his brand HRX.
Karan Johar's Net Worth
Thanks to the great performance of Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment, Karan Johar and his family are fourth on the Hurun India Rich List 2025. Their total wealth is ₹1,880 crore.
Amitabh Bachchan's Net Worth
The total wealth of the Bachchan family is ₹1,630 crore. This includes the wealth of Amitabh, Abhishek, Jaya, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. They are fifth on the Hurun India Rich List 2025.