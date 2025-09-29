Filmmaker Karan Johar accidentally revealed that YouTuber Bhuvan Bam will make his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in a Dharma Productions film, exciting fans and marking a major milestone in his career.

In a surprising and unintentional reveal, filmmaker Karan Johar let slip that YouTuber-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam is all set to make his Bollywood debut as a lead actor in a Dharma Productions film. The revelation came during a candid conversation with comedian Zarna Garg, where Johar praised Bhuvan’s talent before blurting out the big news.

"I F*ed Up Big Time," Says Karan

While speaking highly of Bhuvan, Johar said, “He’s been one of the biggest YouTubers and now he’s doing a film for us as the lead actor.” Realizing his slip, he immediately backtracked, adding, “It was actually a big secret… I think I f**ed up big time.” The now-viral video has fans both amused and excited about this unexpected confirmation.

When asked to reveal more details, Karan laughed it off, saying, “Now that I can’t say! Bhuvan, I’m so sorry.”

Bhuvan Bam to Star Opposite Wamiqa Gabbi

According to reports, the upcoming film is a quirky romantic comedy directed by Sharan Sharma, best known for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Bhuvan Bam will reportedly be seen opposite actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who’s known for her work in both Bollywood and OTT platforms.

Bhuvan Opens Up About His Big-Screen Debut

In an interview with Mid-Day, Bhuvan confirmed the news and expressed his excitement and nervousness. “I want people to feel that the guy on screen is one of their own,” he said. He also admitted that he gets anxious when good things happen, wondering if he’ll be able to live up to expectations.

A Major Milestone for Bhuvan Bam

This marks a significant career leap for Bhuvan, from creating sketches on YouTube to leading a Dharma Productions film. While the title remains under wraps, the collaboration has already sparked massive buzz among fans.