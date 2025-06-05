- Home
Several Bollywood stars have embraced fatherhood at an older age. 57-year-old Arbaaz Khan is expecting a child with his wife Shura Khan. Let's take a look at other Bollywood stars who became fathers later in life
| Published : Jun 05 2025, 03:30 PM
1 Min read
Sanjay Dutt first married Richa Sharma in 1987 and became a father to Trishala in 1988. He married Manyata in 2008 and had twins at 51.
Saif Ali Khan has two children, Sara and Ibrahim, with his first wife, Amrita Singh. He later married Kareena Kapoor and became a father again at 51.
Shahrukh Khan has three children. Aryan was born in 1997, Suhana in 2000, and Abram when Shahrukh was 48.
Arbaaz Khan, who has a 22-year-old son, Arhaan, with his ex-wife Malaika Arora, is expecting another child with his wife Shura Khan at 57.
Aamir Khan has two children, Junaid and Ira, with his first wife Reena Dutta. He married Kiran Rao and had Azad at 48.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna became parents to Aarav in 2002 and Nitara in 2012 when Akshay was 45.
Sohail Khan married Seema in 1998, and they had Nirvaan in 2000. Sohail became a father again to Yohan at 42.
