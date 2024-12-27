Salman Khan's 59th birthday: Arbaaz Khan, Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, and others attend party

Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on December 27. He went to his sister Arpita Khan's place to spend the night with his loved ones. Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, Sohail Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Sajid Ali, among others, were also seen arriving for the birthday bash.

Salman Khan's 59th birthday: Arbaaz Khan, Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, and others attend party
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

Salman Khan makes a spectacular entrance at Arpita Khan Sharma's home to celebrate his 59th birthday with family and friends. Salman came late Wednesday night, dressed casually in an olive green shirt and accompanied by security. He also waved at the photographers and appeared in a good mood as fans and photographers scrambled to catch a peek of the birthday boy.

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan, Sohail Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Sajid Ali were among those who arrived to Arpita's residence for the birthday celebration. 

Earlier in the day, Salman Khan shared his first look at Sajid Nadiadwala's forthcoming magnum opus, Sikandar. A.R. Murugadoss, recognised for his cinematic skills, is ready to portray Salman Khan in a hitherto unseen avatar. Salman Khan headed to Instagram Stories to reveal the first glimpse. Much to the pleasure of fans, the trailer for the Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna film will be released on Salman's 59th birthday, Friday, December 27.

The poster depicts Salman Khan in a commanding position, surrounded by a sense of mystery. It portrays Salman in a dark shadow with a pointed, spear-like weapon. Salman's commanding presence echoes Sikandar's irrepressible demeanour, promising to leave viewers speechless. The film also reunites Salman with Sajid Nadiadwala following their 2014 success Kick, which marked Nadiadwala's directorial debut.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A R Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic extravaganza that combines action, drama, and passion. With the first look, the countdown to Salman Khan's next blockbuster has officially started!

