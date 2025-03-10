Shah Rukh Khan's Humko Hamise Churalo to Ishaan Khatter's Pyaar Aata Hai: 7 romantic songs shot in Snow

Read Full Article

Bollywood and romance are a perfect match. But when you add snow to the mix, love just hits differently. There’s something magical about a snowy landscape—the way it makes emotions feel more intense, the way it turns simple moments into something cinematic. Over the years, we’ve seen some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable love songs unfold in the middle of dreamy, snow-clad locations.

Let’s take a look at seven iconic Bollywood songs that made love feel even more special in the snow— and how Pyaar Aata Hai is the newest one to join the legacy

Tum Kya Mile (2023) – Nostalgia Meets New-Age Romance With Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh at the helm, this song beautifully blends old-school Bollywood romance with a refreshing modern touch. The visuals are enchanting, the melody is soothing, and Arijit Singh’s mesmerizing voice adds an extra layer of magic. Alia’s elegance and Ranveer’s effortless charisma make this snow-kissed love story truly unforgettable

Gerua (2015) – When Love Feels Larger Than Life When it comes to grand, cinematic love stories, no one does it better than Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and Gerua is a testament to that. Filmed in Iceland’s otherworldly snow-covered landscapes, the song looks like a masterpiece in motion. The striking contrast of fiery orange costumes against the icy blue backdrop, the graceful twirls, and the lingering, soulful gazes make Gerua one of Bollywood’s most visually stunning romantic tracks

Ishq Wala Love (2012) – Young, Playful, and Pure There’s something special about first love, and Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan bring that emotion to life in Ishq Wala Love. The song has a soft, soothing melody and poetic lyrics that make you want to fall in love all over again. With its picture-perfect snowy backdrop and dreamy cinematography, it quickly became a favorite among Bollywood romantics

Mere Haath Mein (2006) – Love in the Silence of Snow This unforgettable Aamir Khan and Kajol song from Fanaa is pure emotion in musical form. It encapsulates fleeting moments, whispered confessions, and a love that runs deep. The snow-laden valleys of Poland lend an ethereal, haunting beauty to the track, making it one of Bollywood’s most iconic romantic songs—one that makes you want to hold your loved one close and never let go

Tere Mere Hothon Pe (1989) – The Gold Standard of Snowy Love A true Yash Chopra classic, this evergreen Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi song set the gold standard for Bollywood romance in snowy landscapes. Sridevi’s graceful screen presence, Rishi Kapoor’s undeniable charm, and a melody that lingers long after it ends make this track a cherished part of Bollywood’s romantic history

Pyaar Aata Hai (2025) – A Fresh Take on Snow-Clad Romance Reviving the charm of Bollywood’s signature romance in the snow, Pyaar Aata Hai, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria, captures love in its purest form. Shot amidst Kashmir’s mesmerizing snow-covered valleys, the contrast between the pristine white landscape and their electrifying chemistry makes for an unforgettable visual treat. With its heartfelt melody, stunning backdrop, and Ishaan’s effortless charisma, this track is bound to be a playlist staple

Humko Humise Chura Lo (2000) – Bollywood’s OG Snow Romance Set against Switzerland’s breathtaking scenery, this romantic number featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai embodies classic Bollywood love. The melody is both soothing and powerful, complementing the stunning visuals and their effortless chemistry. With Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful voices, this song remains a timeless favorite for every die-hard romantic

