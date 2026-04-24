How Rich Is Pooja Dadlani? Inside Shah Rukh Khan Manager’s Salary & Wealth
Pooja Dadlani is the power behind Bollywood's 'King Khan', Shah Rukh Khan. But everyone is always curious, just how much does his manager actually earn?
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Pooja Dadlani Paycheck Reveal
Shah Rukh Khan, or 'King Khan', has earned fame and fortune through his hard work and charm. But behind his every move is a sharp strategy, and for over 12 years, Pooja Dadlani has been the one managing it all for SRK.
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Pooja Dadlani Paycheck Reveal
If Shah Rukh Khan is a cinematic legend, then Pooja Dadlani is the 'Wazir' he consults. Her dedication has made her a part of SRK's family, not just his manager. Still, people often wonder how much she earns working for the Bollywood superstar.
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Who is Pooja Dadlani? Know about her work
Pooja Dadlani has been Shah Rukh Khan's strategic advisor for over 12 years, not just his manager. Originally from Mumbai, she started working with Bollywood's Badshah in 2012 and quickly became a key part of his team. She handles his film projects, brand deals, Red Chillies Entertainment, and even the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL franchise.
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About Pooja Dadlani
Interestingly, both Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja Dadlani are mass communication graduates. From a young age, she took on the massive task of managing the superstar's career, both in India and abroad. She also looks after all his legal and business matters.
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Pooja Dadlani highest-earning celebrity managers
Pooja Dadlani's hard work and loyalty to Shah Rukh have paid off big time. Today, she is one of the highest-earning celebrity managers in the country. A big part of her job is helping the actor maintain his peace of mind while he works.
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Pooja Dadlani's personal life
In her personal life, Pooja Dadlani is married to Hitesh Gurnani. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and welcomed their daughter, Reyna, in 2016. The little princess often travels with her mother to work with Shah Rukh Khan.
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Pooja Dadlani's personal life
Reyna shares a very close bond with AbRam, the Chennai Express star's youngest son. Besides her high-profile career, Pooja makes sure to take good care of her family, balancing both worlds perfectly.
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