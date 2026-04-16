There is a common belief that celebrity bodyguards earn crores annually, but this perception is largely exaggerated. According to Yaseen Khan, such figures are unrealistic. Even experienced professionals in the field typically earn around Rs 1 lakh per month.

He also questioned widely circulated claims about high-profile bodyguards like Shera and Ravi Singh earning massive salaries, stating that such numbers are not reflective of industry norms.

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