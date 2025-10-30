Shah Rukh Khan’s Lookalikes Earn Big! Here’s How Much They Make
Shah Rukh Khan is an Indian star famous not just in India, but worldwide. Even the lookalikes of Shah Rukh Khan, who owns assets worth around Rs 12,000 crore, make a hefty income.
That duplicate of Shah Rukh Khan, who lives in Gujarat
The Shah Rukh Khan duplicate we're talking about is Ibrahim Qadri. Ibrahim is from Junagadh, Gujarat. His face and mannerisms are so similar to SRK that even die-hard fans get confused.
How did SRK's duplicate Ibrahim Qadri come into the limelight?
It was back in 2017, when SRK's film 'Raees' was released. During an IPL match in Rajkot, Gujarat, Ibrahim Qadri was present. People mistook him for the real SRK and mobbed him.
Ibrahim Qadri molded himself into Shah Rukh Khan's look
The reaction in Rajkot affected Ibrahim so much that he started copying Shah Rukh Khan. He watched SRK's films to understand his style and walk. Then, he began doing stage shows as an SRK lookalike.
How much does Ibrahim Qadri earn by imitating Shah Rukh Khan?
In an interview, Ibrahim Qadri said he's likely the priciest SRK lookalike. His fee varies per event, from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh. He gets many invites and earns a lot.
Because of Ibrahim Qadri, other SRK duplicates also get work
Ibrahim said in an interview that when he turns down an assignment, it goes to other SRK lookalikes. He says, 'All the lookalikes benefit. The work I pass on helps many of them.'
Ibrahim Qadri's follower count is massive
Ibrahim Qadri is very active on Instagram, with over 2.4 million followers. Interestingly, he only follows one person: the King of Bollywood himself, Shah Rukh Khan.