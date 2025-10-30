Baazigar to Devdas: 8 Movies That Won Shah Rukh Khan Filmfare Best Actor
Shah Rukh Khan has won the Filmfare Best Actor award eight times and received a total of 15 Filmfare trophies, including Critics’ Choice and Best Debut awards, showcasing his versatile and celebrated career.
Shah Rukh Khan's Filmfare Award
Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2, 2025. Over a remarkable three-decade career, he has won numerous accolades. Here’s a look at all the Filmfare Best Actor awards he has received.
Baazigar (1993)
Shah Rukh Khan won his first Filmfare Best Actor award for Baazigar. He embraced the negative role eagerly, delivering the iconic dialogue, “A loser who wins is a Baazigar,” memorably.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)
Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge redefined romance. The beloved love story of Raj and Simran earned him the Filmfare Best Actor award, cementing his title as the 'King of Romance.'
Dil To Pagal Hai (1997)
In Dil To Pagal Hai, Shah Rukh Khan’s energetic dance moves and heartfelt performances captivated audiences. His chemistry with Karisma Kapoor was praised, earning him his third Filmfare Best Actor award.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh Khan charmed audiences as Rahul. The film’s songs and romantic moments with Kajol became iconic, earning him his fourth Filmfare Best Actor award.
Devdas (2002)
In Devdas, Shah Rukh Khan added depth to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand vision. His powerful emotional scenes became legendary, earning him his fifth Filmfare Best Actor award.
Swades (2004)
In Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed Mohan Bhargav, inspiring patriotism and social responsibility among youth. His performance earned him the Critics’ Choice Filmfare Award for Best Actor.
Chak De! India (2007)
In Chak De! India, Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Kabir Khan, the women’s hockey coach, redefined his image and delivered a patriotic message, earning him another Filmfare Best Actor award.
My Name Is Khan (2011)
In My Name Is Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of Rizwan Khan showcased deep emotions. The film, reflecting elements of real-life events, received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences globally.