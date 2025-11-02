Shah Rukh Khan cancelled his much-awaited 60th birthday fan meet outside his home, Mannat, citing safety and crowd control issues advised by authorities. He apologised to fans on X but treated them to the teaser of his new film, 'King'.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited fan meet has been cancelled, dimming the celebrations for many who were eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor on his birthday.

'For the Overall Safety': SRK Apologises to Fans

Taking to his X handle, SRK shared that the most-cherished annual ritual has been cancelled for safety concerns and crowd control issues. "Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me. My deepest apologies to all of you but have been informed that it is for the overall safety of everyone due to crowd control issues. Thank you for understanding and believe me," the actor wrote on X.

Noting that he was looking forward to greet his fans, Shah Rukh said, "Thank you for understanding and believe me... I will miss seeing you more than you will."

Fans Throng Mannat for Actor's 60th Birthday

It is worth mentioning streets outside Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, turned into a sea of love on Sunday. The superstar turned 60 on Sunday, November 1, and, as always, fans from across the country gathered to wish their favourite actor well and hope to catch just one glimpse of the "King of Bollywood".

Crowds lined the streets, holding posters and banners reading "We love you SRK" and "Happy Birthday King Khan". Fans were even seen chanting his name outside the residence. Many, in fact, travelled miles just to see their idol appear on the balcony and greet them.

Prior to this, SRK, during a #AskSRK session, suggested that he would meet his fans as part of their annual fan meet. In response to one of the fans, the actor, in his witty style, said, "Of course, but may have to wear a hard hat!!!"

Many others even shared details about their visit to Mumbai for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations. "Welcome see you on 2nd," the actor replied to a fan.

'King' Title and Teaser Revealed

Meanwhile, the fans were treated to the title launch of SRK's upcoming film along with a small teaser.

The one-minute, eleven-second teaser features gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Khan than audiences have ever seen before. Sporting silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura, the actor embodies a ruthless and enigmatic persona.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, 'King' is set to release next year. (ANI)