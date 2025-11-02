Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 5 Lesser-Known Things To Know About SRK's Life
Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: King Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today. He threw a party last night for his close friends and family. Here's a list of 5 lesser known things about the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’
Shah Rukh Khan taught the dialogue to the child, that scene was made.
According to Karan Johar's biography, "Karan Johar: An Unsuitable Boy," this incident occurred in 2008 when Shah Rukh Khan was filming "My Name Is Khan" with a child actor in San Francisco. The child forgot a line. Instead of stopping the shoot, Shah Rukh began teaching him the line in his own "repeat after me" style. Later, Karan Johar didn't retake the scene, instead keeping it in the film as it was.
Shah Rukh Khan still has his DDLJ scene notebook
Yash Raj Films released a documentary, "The Romantics," to mark its 50th anniversary. Shah Rukh Khan's statement is included in one of its sections. According to him, director Aditya Chopra wrote down the emotion codes for each scene during the filming of "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge," and he never threw away that notebook. This notebook is still kept in a small wooden box in his Mannat library.
Secret Audition
While studying at Delhi University, Shah Rukh Khan filled out an audition form for Barry John's Theatre Action Group. However, out of shyness, he didn't use his real name, instead referring to himself as "Thomas Khan" so as not to be recognized. This was revealed by Barry John himself in a 2008 interview with the Hindustan Times.
Shahrukh Khan gifted his jacket to a journalist
This was during the time when Shah Rukh Khan gave an interview to a South African journalist. After the interview, the journalist jokingly remarked to SRK, "If I wear your jacket, maybe I'll be able to write the interview better." Hearing this, the superstar took off his jacket and gave it to the journalist, who later admitted that the jacket had become a lucky charm for him. This was revealed in the 2010 NDTV Good Times documentary “Living with a Superstar: Shah Rukh Khan.”
On the first day of shooting, he keeps both the Quran and the Gita with him.
Whenever Shah Rukh Khan starts shooting for a project, he carries both the Quran and the Gita with him on the set on the first day. According to Shah Rukh Khan, his mother, the late Latif Fatima Khan, taught him to respect whoever he learns from. Shah Rukh Khan had said on Simi Garewal's show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' in 1999, “On the first shot of every film, I recite both the Dua and the Shloka. It keeps me balanced.”