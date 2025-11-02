Image Credit : Social Media

This was during the time when Shah Rukh Khan gave an interview to a South African journalist. After the interview, the journalist jokingly remarked to SRK, "If I wear your jacket, maybe I'll be able to write the interview better." Hearing this, the superstar took off his jacket and gave it to the journalist, who later admitted that the jacket had become a lucky charm for him. This was revealed in the 2010 NDTV Good Times documentary “Living with a Superstar: Shah Rukh Khan.”