Was Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh dating Pawan Singh? Here's how they ended their relationship

In 2010, Akshara started her career with the Ravi Kishan movie "Satyamev Jayate." She allegedly started dating Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh before splitting after a long time. Here's why



Along with her performances, Akshara made headlines for her alleged love affair with Pawan Singh. The real-life duo was likewise a well-known team in the business. The pair broke up, though. Let's take a look at her personal life.



It was reported that Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh's second marriage is also on the verge of breaking up. And that he was allegedly getting a divorce from his second wife.



According to the news, Pawan has filed an application in court to get a divorce from his second wife. It was reportedly said that Pawan Singh's name was associated with Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh. Yes, it was said that she dated Pawan Singh for a very long period, and the two were so popular on screen that nearly every director wanted to collaborate with them.

But, everything came to an end. It’s said that the couple separated after the second marriage of Singh. After Pawan's second marriage, the pair allegedly split up.



Following the marriage, another big controversy arose when Akshara filed a police complaint, alleging Pawan wanted to destroy her career.

She further said that Pawan still wanted a connection with her after he married someone else. Pawan allegedly beat Akshara when he was drunk, according to Akshara. Pawan allegedly started threatening Akshara when she refused to continue dating him after his marriage, leaving her with little choice in the end, she said.



After a bitter breakup, Pawan and Akshara decided never to work together again. Akshara Singh has said, "I was in a relationship with Pawan Singh, but unfortunately, my experience with him was something I can never forget. "In fact, she was badly broken after the breakup.



In an interview, she said, "I was in depression, it seemed as if there was nothing left. I had nothing left but to die. After which my father explained it to me. "



However, Akshara excelled, proving herself as a singer apart from being the actor she already was. She has been in the Bhojpuri industry for 11 years and has seen immense success.

Akshara had allegedly said in the programme Darbhanga that certain individuals want to end her career because of the relationship between Pawan Singh and her. When she was questioned afterwards, she gave the name Pawan Singh and said that "he is pressuring me not to deliver work because he is afraid of the more views arriving on my songs."



