Sexy Video: After Pawan Singh, Namrata Malla now dances with Neeraj Gupta in deep neck blouse
After 'Lal Ghaghra', Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla will now be seen dancing in the song 'Balma'. The actor’s latest song is from an upcoming Hindi movie ‘Jaggu Ki Lantern’.
Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram
Namrata Malla, who has made people crazy with her hot and glamorous style in Bhojpuri film industry these days, often dominates the social media world due to her boldness. Because of her hot and sexy style, her fans are seen showering a lot of love on her. Recently Namrata Malla's song 'Lal Ghaghra', was released. In this song, Namrata Malla was seen giving a captivating performance with Bhojpuri hit actor Pawan Singh. The song 'Lal Ghaghra' rocked the internet.
Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram
Now, after the success of ‘Laal Ghaghra’, Namrata Malla is ready to woo everyone once again with her new dance number. Her latest song in a Bollywood film was released on Tuesday, information of which was shared by the actor herself on her social media.
ALSO READ: HOT and SEXY Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla shows cleavage in blue bikini; watch
Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram
Namrata Malla, who is active on her social media handle, remains in the news every day due to her pictures and videos. Namrata has performed a dance number for the Hindi film ‘Jaggu Ki Lalten’. In the song ‘Balma’, she has shared the screen space with a ctor Neeraj Gupta.
ALSO READ: Urfi Javed ditches bra and underpants; covers body using painted glass
Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram
Namrata Malla also shared the teaser of the song on her Instagram handle. In the video, she is seen in a Rajasthani look wearing a multi-coloured lehenga. Fans of the actor have flooded the commets section with heart and fire emojis, calling her everything sexy and hot.
Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram
The film 'Jaggu Ki Lantern' is directed by Vipin Kapoor. It features actors such as Raghubir Yadav, Neeraj Gupta, Aakriti Bharti, Salim Zaidi, Rocky, Namrata Malla, Biren Dang, Rambir Aryan, Himshikha and Sachin Sharma, among others. The film will be released in the theatres on October 14.