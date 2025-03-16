Perfect family car? Maruti Ertiga seats 7, delivers 26 km mileage, priced at Rs 8 lakh

If you're planning to buy a new car for family outings, this post is for you. Let's explore the Maruti Ertiga, a budget-friendly 7-seater car that offers excellent mileage.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 9:29 AM IST

Maruti Ertiga 7-Seater Price: The demand for 7-seater cars has been rapidly increasing among Indian customers, especially families who enjoy long journeys. In such a scenario, there are many options in the market, but the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has proven to be an excellent choice due to its affordable price and great mileage. In this post, we provide you with information about some of the key 7-seater diesel cars available in 2025, including a comparison of the Ertiga's features with other options.

article_image2

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: A Great Family Vehicle
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was introduced in the Indian market in 2012, and since then, the car has come with several updates. Its stylish appearance, comfortable interiors, and attractive pricing have helped it gain the trust of millions of customers.

Design and Interiors
The Ertiga's design is attractive and modern. It includes a sporty grille, LED headlights, and stylish side fenders, giving it a premium look. The comfortable seats and spacious legroom in the interior provide an excellent passenger experience.


article_image3

7 Seater Car with High Mileage

Space and Comfort
The most important feature of the Ertiga is its massive space. It comfortably seats 7 people, making it ideal for families. The third-row seats are also comfortable, providing extra comfort on long journeys.

Ertiga's Technical Specifications
Engine and Performance
The Ertiga comes with a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 102 bhp of power. This engine is available in manual and automatic transmission options. Its performance is suitable for traveling in the city and on the highway.

article_image4

Family Car with High Mileage

Mileage
The Ertiga's CNG mileage is 26 km per liter, making it fuel-efficient compared to other cars in its segment. This feature makes it an excellent choice for families, especially when traveling long distances.

Safety Features
The Ertiga comes with several safety features.

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Two Airbags

Reverse Parking Sensors

These safety features provide greater safety to passengers during suspension, which is important for families.

 

Technical Features

The Ertiga comes with modern technical features that make the travel experience even better. For example:

Touch Screen Infotainment System

Smart Reverse Parking Camera

Bluetooth Connectivity

USB Charging Ports

All these features further enhance the user experience and attract tech-savvy customers.

There are many options for 7-seater cars in India, but the Ertiga's price and mileage make it a very popular choice.

article_image5

Best Family Car

Customer Feedback

The customer response to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been very positive. Many users have praised its design, performance, and affordability. “The Ertiga is a great family car. Its spaciousness and comfort are very good,” said one user.

Future Plans

Maruti Suzuki plans to introduce new variants of the Ertiga, which come with various ranges and features. This will provide customers with additional options, and they can choose a car according to their needs.

In 2025, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be the best choice for those who want to buy an affordable and high-mileage 7-seater diesel car. Its price, large space, and excellent features make it competitive in the Indian market. If you are thinking of buying a new family car, the Ertiga will be a great choice for you.

