HOT and SEXY Bhojpuri star Namrata Malla shows cleavage in blue bikini; watch

Another video of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Mallla has been doing rounds on social media that have left her fans to spell bounded. The video shows Namrata showing off her bikini body while enjoying her time on a yacht.

After Poonam Pandey shared a throwback video from her vacation, Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla also posted a similar video on her social media. Namrata, who is popular among social media users for sharing her sultry pictures and videos on Instagram, has once again left her fans gasping for air!

Taking to Instagram, Namrata Malla shared a new video on her profile that shows her sensuously moving atop of a yacht. It is not clear where the video was shot, but going by the looks of it, the throwback video appears to be from one of her vacations.

Namrata Malla is seen wearing a floral blue bikini in the sizzling hot video that she has posted. The actor is proudly flaunting her body while twirling on to a reprised version of 'Ilahi' from the movie 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', starring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, the teaser of Namrata Malla’s new song ‘Balma’ from the movie ‘Jaggu Ki Lalten’ was released on YouTube on Tuesday. The video, which also features actor Neeraj Gupta, received nearly 60,000 likes within an hour of its release.

