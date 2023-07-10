SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts her perfect 'bikini body' in her latest Instagram post

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood actress Disha Patani is breaking the internet as she left netizens gasping for breath while posing in her bold bikini photos on Instagram. Disha will be seen in Project K, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani's intriguing and engaging presence is lighting up the screens. The actress, who previously released a poolside bikini photo, has uploaded another gorgeous photo, leaving netizens panting for air.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Celebrities and fans praised Disha's gorgeous picture. She is well-known for uploading sensual photos from her beach trips and fitness sessions.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Despite her rigorous filming schedule, the actress maintains a healthy lifestyle and never skips her gym routine. Aside from weight training,

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha also practises kickboxing and tae-kwon-do. She frequently shows off her beautiful form by posing in provocative bikinis.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In a black bikini, Disha ups the sexiness factor. While relaxing by the pool, she is spotted flaunting her hourglass body. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Soon after she shared the picture, netizens went gaga over it. A lot of people were seen dropping fire emojis in the comments section.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of the users wrote, "East or West Disha patani is the Best." Another user wrote, "Issliye May me kaafi Garmi badh gayi." 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    During her beach vacay in Maldives, Disha Patani flaunts her toned physique in chic bikinis. She took stunning as she posed for the picture.

