Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Photo: Ameesha Patel flaunts ample cleavage in black racy top; check out SUPER HOT photos here [PICTURES]

    Ameesha Patel, renowned for her Bollywood career, captivates audiences not just with her acting but also with her distinct fashion sense and personal relationships. Known for her versatile wardrobe choices, Patel seamlessly blends traditional elegance with contemporary style, making her a fashion icon in the industry. Her relationships, both personal and professional, add depth to her public persona, reflecting a balance between glamour and authenticity

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 6:53 PM IST

    Ameesha Patel

    Chic Casual Style: Her casual wear features trendy yet comfortable pieces, such as fitted jeans, stylish tops, and trendy accessories, highlighting her versatile fashion sense

    article_image2

    Ameesha Patel

    She flaunts her ample cleavage here in this black, racy net top paired with tight pans of the same colour. She is seen wearing a neckpiece of her name

    article_image3

    Ameesha Patel

    Bold Experimentation: She’s known for experimenting with different styles, from modern jumpsuits to quirky prints, demonstrating her willingness to push fashion boundaries

    article_image4

    Ameesha Patel

    Fitness Influence: Patel’s dressing sense is complemented by her commitment to fitness, often showcasing her toned physique through well-fitted, flattering outfits

    article_image5

    Ameesha Patel

    Public Relationships: Ameesha’s relationships with prominent figures in Bollywood and business circles reflect her high-profile social network and her ability to navigate complex personal dynamics

    article_image6

    Ameesha Patel

    Personal Life Balance: Despite her public persona, Patel maintains a private life that balances her professional commitments with personal relationships, offering a glimpse into her genuine self

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Devara Janhvi Kapoor shares photo of delicious meal from sets; movie set to release on THIS date ATG

    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor shares photo of delicious meal from sets; movie set to release on THIS date

    Sibi Malayil opens up about Mammootty's prowess in emotional scenes, says he breaks down when actor cries dmn

    Sibi Malayil opens up about Mammootty's prowess in emotional scenes, says he breaks down when actor cries

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack teaser OUT: Vijay Verma, Naseeruddin Shah starrer movie to release on THIS date ATG

    IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack teaser OUT: Vijay Verma, Naseeruddin Shah starrer movie to release on THIS date

    Deadpool and Wolverine box office Day 8: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film smashes all latest Bollywood releases RBA

    Deadpool & Wolverine box office Day 8: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film smashes all new Bollywood releases

    Mohanlal announces Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation after visiting landslide-hit Wayanad dmn

    Mohanlal announces Rs 3 cr for rehabilitation after visiting landslide-hit Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Devara Janhvi Kapoor shares photo of delicious meal from sets; movie set to release on THIS date ATG

    Devara: Janhvi Kapoor shares photo of delicious meal from sets; movie set to release on THIS date

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces immediate aid of Rs 4 crore to kin of deceased dmn

    Wayanad landslides: Kerala government announces immediate aid of Rs 4 crore to kin of deceased

    Spirituality in the age of social media: Know how technology changing people's day-to-day lives RBA

    Spirituality in the age of social media: Know how technology changing people's day-to-day lives

    Karnataka to construct 100 houses for survivors of Wayanad landslide says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Karnataka to construct 100 houses for survivors of Wayanad landslide': CM Siddaramaiah

    Mars -Jupiter coming together to celebrate India's Independence Day ATG

    Mars -Jupiter coming together to celebrate India's Independence Day

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon