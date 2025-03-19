Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor's polygamy remarks SHOCK wife Ayeza

Entertainment
Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor has been embroiled in controversy by expressing his views on polygamy. He is facing severe criticism for his statement.
Danish Taimoor hosts Mehfil-e-Ramzan on TV. Recently, his wife Ayeza Khan appeared as a guest, discussing topics like family, children, and career.
Danish Taimoor said about polygamy that he is allowed to have four marriages. During this, he also forgot that his wife is sitting in front of him.
Danish Taimoor stated, "I’m allowed 4 marriages by Allah. I’m not doing it, but no one can take this permission away from me."
Further, Danish Taimoor, pointing towards his wife Ayeza, said, "This is my love. I have respect for her that I want to spend my life with her for the time being."
The video clip of Danish Taimoor's statement is going viral on social media. Internet users are heavily criticizing him for this statement.
Danish Taimoor is a popular actor of Pakistan. He has worked in many TV shows and films. He married Ayeza Khan in 2014 and the couple has two children.
