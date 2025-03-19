user
Box Reaffirms FY26 Guidance, Touts $100B Market Opportunity At Analyst Day Event: Retail Sentiment Lags

The combined long-term revenue and free cash flow growth is estimated at 45%-50%.

Published: Mar 19, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Enterprise content management solutions provider Box, Inc. (BOX) stock fell moderately on Tuesday after the company hosted its “Financial Analyst Day.”

In the presentation material posted on the website, the Redwood City, California-based company reaffirmed the fiscal year revenue guidance issued earlier this month in its fourth-quarter earnings release.

Box said it continues to expect revenue of $1.155 billion to $1.160 billion and operating margin of about 28%. The company also issued its long-term targets for the fiscal year 2029-2031. It expects revenue growth to accelerate to 10%-15% and strong free cash flow generation. 

Operating margin is also expected to expand to 34%-37% in the long term. 

Box said it is becoming an artificial intelligence (AI)-first company.  The company touted its market opportunity at over $100 billion, with significant AI and unstructured data tailwinds. 

It noted that it now had over 120,000 customers, which included 64% of the Fortune 500 companies.

The event did not trigger much chatter among the Stocktwits community, as the message volume remained ‘extremely low.’ On the platform, sentiment toward Box stock remained ‘bearish’ (39/100).

BOX-sentiment.png BOX sentiment and message volume March 19, as of 12:03 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

The stock has been on a downtrend in recent weeks, due to the disappointing guidance issued by the company and the broader market weakness.

Since the start of the year, the stock has lost over 2%, giving back some of the 23% gains it notched up in 2024. Box shares have traded in a 52-week range of $24.63-$35.74.

The Koyfin-compiled consensus price target for Box stock is $35.90, implying scope for roughly 16% upside.

