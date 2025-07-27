Selena Gomez shared her sweet and simple wedding dessert plans with fiancé Benny Blanco, revealing a love for her Nana’s biscuits and gravy while confirming they haven’t started planning yet.

Selena Gomez has some special wedding plans, and she recently shared details about her nuptials to fiance Benny Blanco, reported People.

"Whenever that day comes," said Gomez added "I do know I don't want a big cake."

Rather, she shared that she prefers a smaller and more intimate dessert, reserved for herself and Blanco. Gomez added, "I think I'd want a mini one for just us that we can freeze."

Gomez revealed that her "preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy." But not just anyone's recipe, "My Nana's biscuits and gravy," she said. "That sounds like dessert to me."

Despite Gomez's recent dessert-dishing, she and Blanco, who got engaged in December 2024, have "not yet" begun planning their wedding, the music producer previously revealed, reported People.

During the July 10 episode of the Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, Blanco shared that the couple have not started wedding planning because they "both need to chill" and have "both been working so much."

"We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album, then it's holidays, then right after the holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that," the producer said. "Then she left to film her show Only Murders in the Building, and then I met her, then we hung out for a week, and then right after that it's promo, and then I'm writing another book," reported People.

The couple has been "working on so many things that we hadn't even had time to get into it," Blanco later added. "But we're so excited."

Talking about the type of wedding the couple will have, he said, "I think it will be, like, chill."

The pair has been open about how food plays a key role in their relationship. "For Valentine's Day, I got her Taco Bell, I made her movie-theatre nachos, I found her favourite pickles from Texas, and I deep-fried them for her. Then I had all her candies and Hot Cheetos," said Blanco.

"Even if you're terrible at cooking, your partner will like it because you did it," he shared, adding,. "Ask your partner what they want to eat. Don't try to cook them what you want to eat. If you don't know how to cook it -- learn it," reported People. (ANI)