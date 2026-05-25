Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan for his contribution to Indian cinema. The actor, with a career spanning 40 years, thanked his colleagues for their support in his journey.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee has been conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri Award by President Droupadi Murmu at the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Honoured for his immense contribution to Indian cinema, particularly Bengali films, Prosenjit received one of the country's highest civilian awards amid loud applause. Present at the event were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and many other dignitaries.

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For the occasion, Prosenjit Chatterjee chose a traditional ensemble, consisting of a golden kurta set. On the eve of Republic Day 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the recipients of this year's Padma Awards, honouring individuals for their remarkable contributions to the nation. Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee was named alongside distinguished individuals from the fields of art, education, sports, and various other disciplines.

Actor Expresses Gratitude

This actor-director has worked in over 200 films over three decades of his Indian cinema career. In a self-made video, the 'Baishe Srabon' actor said, "I am really thankful and grateful that the Indian government has awarded me the Padma Shri. I have been working for the past 40 years, and people around me, including my producers, directors, and co-actors, have contributed to my journey. This is not just my achievement, but it belongs to everyone else who made me, Prosenjit Chatterjee. Receiving the award from the President is in itself a great achievement."

An Illustrious Career

The actor has worked mostly in the Bengali film industry, appearing in critically acclaimed films such as 'Chotto Jigyasa', 'Amar Sangi', 'Chokher Bali', 'Shob Charitro Kalponik', 'Moner Manush', 'Jaatishwar', 'Baishe Srabon', 'Shankhachil', 'Autograph', and others. The actor has worked in Bollywood films such as 'Shanghai', 'Traffic', and 'Maalik', as well as in series such as 'Jubilee' and 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter'.

The actor was recently seen in the film 'Vijaynagar'er Hirey', which was directed by Chandrasish Ray. The film also starred Aryann Bhowmik in the lead role. (ANI)

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