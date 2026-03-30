Inside Rohit Sharma’s Lavish Rs 214 Crore Lifestyle & Luxury Mumbai House
Rohit Sharma isn't just a cricket superstar, his fancy lifestyle is also a big talking point. From his huge net worth to his amazing Mumbai house, let's take a look at how the 'Hitman' lives when he's not on the field.
Inside Rohit Sharma’s Luxury Mumbai House & Life
Inside Rohit Sharma’s Luxury Mumbai House & Life
Inside Rohit Sharma’s Luxury Mumbai House & Life
Inside Rohit Sharma’s Luxury Mumbai House & Life
The huge balcony is one of the best parts of Rohit's house. Fans often see it in his Instagram posts. It gives a fantastic view of the city, and Rohit often posts pictures from here, sharing a bit of his personal life with everyone.
Inside Rohit Sharma’s Luxury Mumbai House & Life
Inside the house, the living room has classy grey sofas that make the space feel both cosy and stylish. Rohit often posts cute family photos and videos from this spot, giving fans a glimpse of his warm family life.
Inside Rohit Sharma’s Luxury Mumbai House & Life
The apartment also has a lovely green garden, which adds a peaceful vibe to the modern home. It's a refreshing spot where Rohit can chill and get away from the city's chaos. There's also a big open space near the balcony, which is perfect for relaxing, doing a light workout, or just enjoying the fresh air and city view.
Inside Rohit Sharma’s Luxury Mumbai House & Life
Rohit's home also has a calm and beautiful puja area, showing his spiritual side. This quiet corner brings a sense of peace to the fancy apartment. The family often starts their day here with prayers.
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