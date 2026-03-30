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Dhurandhar 2 World Wide Box Office: Indian Movie Enters Top 5 Highest Grossing Indian Movie List
Dhurandhar 2 has smashed worldwide box office records to become India's 5th highest-grossing film ever. It has left behind major hits like Telugu film 'RRR', Kannada's 'KGF: Chapter 2', even Hindi blockbusters ‘Jawan’, its own prequel, ‘Dhurandhar’
5. Dhurandhar (2025)
Worldwide Collection: ₹1307.35 crore
This film is the prequel to 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', also directed by Aditya Dhar. Ranveer Singh was the hero, facing off against Akshay Khanna as the main villain. The rest of the cast is the same as the sequel. In just 11 days, 'Dhurandhar 2' broke this film's record, pushing it from the fourth to the fifth spot on the all-time highest-grossers list.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Pushpa 2's Collection; Read On
4. Dhurandhar The Revenge (2026)
Worldwide Collection: ₹1,361.95 crore (in 11 days)
Aditya Dhar directed this pan-India Bollywood movie starring Ranveer Singh in the lead. Arjun Rampal plays the main antagonist. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. Now, only three Indian films are ahead of it—two from the South and one from Bollywood.
3. Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024)
Worldwide Collection: ₹1,742.10 crore
Sukumar directed this pan-India blockbuster from Telugu cinema. Allu Arjun is the main hero, starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, and Jagapathi Babu.
2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)
Worldwide Collection: ₹1,788.06 crore
S.S. Rajamouli directed this epic pan-India film from the Telugu industry. Prabhas plays the lead role, with Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Sathyaraj in other important roles.
1. Dangal (2016)
Worldwide Collection: ₹2,070.30 crore
Nitesh Tiwari directed this Bollywood blockbuster. Aamir Khan plays the lead role, with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in other key roles.
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