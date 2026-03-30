Worldwide Collection: ₹1307.35 crore

This film is the prequel to 'Dhurandhar The Revenge', also directed by Aditya Dhar. Ranveer Singh was the hero, facing off against Akshay Khanna as the main villain. The rest of the cast is the same as the sequel. In just 11 days, 'Dhurandhar 2' broke this film's record, pushing it from the fourth to the fifth spot on the all-time highest-grossers list.

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