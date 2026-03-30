Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' has now earned about ₹846.87 crore in India. Talking about just the Hindi version, the film has minted over ₹810 crore. With this, it has become the third Hindi film to cross the ₹800 crore mark. Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' (Hindi) and 'Dhurandhar' are already on this list, with lifetime collections of ₹830.10 crore and ₹895.96 crore, respectively. It's expected that 'Dhurandhar 2' will break 'Pushpa 2's record in the Hindi belt on its 12th day. However, a report from koimoi.com claims the Hindi version has already made ₹836.09 crore in 11 days, making it the second-highest-grossing Hindi film by breaking 'Pushpa 2's record.