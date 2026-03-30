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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Pushpa 2's Collection; Read On
Dhurandhar 2 is all set for a massive second weekend at the box office. After a bumper Friday and Saturday, its Sunday earnings have been simply mind-blowing. Here's the full report on Dhurandhar The Revenge's Day 11 collection
'Dhurandhar 2' Day 11 Box Office Collection
Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar 2' is simply unstoppable. It delivered a blockbuster second weekend at the box office. After a fantastic Friday and Saturday, the film's collections surged on its 11th day, a Sunday. As per trade tracking site sacnilk.com, the film raked in approximately ₹68.10 crore in India on Day 11. The Hindi version alone contributed about ₹63 crore to this total.
How much did 'Dhurandhar 2' collect in its second weekend?
In its second weekend, Aditya Dhar's spy action drama 'Dhurandhar The Revenge' earned over ₹172 crore. The film's second-weekend earnings are more than the lifetime collection of many Hindi films.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Dangal's Collection; Trails From Pushpa 2
What is the total collection of Dhurandhar 2?
Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' has now earned about ₹846.87 crore in India. Talking about just the Hindi version, the film has minted over ₹810 crore. With this, it has become the third Hindi film to cross the ₹800 crore mark. Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' (Hindi) and 'Dhurandhar' are already on this list, with lifetime collections of ₹830.10 crore and ₹895.96 crore, respectively. It's expected that 'Dhurandhar 2' will break 'Pushpa 2's record in the Hindi belt on its 12th day. However, a report from koimoi.com claims the Hindi version has already made ₹836.09 crore in 11 days, making it the second-highest-grossing Hindi film by breaking 'Pushpa 2's record.
Dhurandhar 2 Day Wise Collection
Paid Previews (March 18, 2026): ₹43 crore
Day 1 (March 19, 2026): ₹102.55 crore
Day 2 (March 20, 2026): ₹80.72 crore
Day 3 (March 21, 2026): ₹113 crore
Day 4 (March 22, 2026): ₹114.85 crore
Day 5 (March 23, 2026): ₹65 crore
Day 6 (March 24, 2026): ₹56.60 crore
Day 7 (March 25, 2026): ₹48.75 crore
Day 8 (March 26, 2026): ₹49.70 crore
Day 9 (March 27, 2026): ₹41.75 crore
Day 10 (March 28, 2026): ₹62.85 crore
Day 11 (March 29, 2026): ₹68.10 crore*
Total Collection So Far: ₹846.87 crore*
What is the worldwide collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'?
'Dhurandhar 2' has grossed over ₹1,361 crore at the worldwide box office. The film's gross collection in India is over ₹1,011.95 crore, with an overseas gross of ₹350 crore. It has surpassed the worldwide gross collection of the first 'Dhurandhar', which was around ₹1,307.35 crore. Among Hindi films, only Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' is ahead, with a global earning of approximately ₹2,070.30 crore.
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