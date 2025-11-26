Image Credit : Getty

The company has been consistently spotlighting Jey Uso, and it is hard to ignore the overpush he has received. His babyface turn two years ago was followed by a monumental win at the Royal Rumble 2025, and then the crowning moment of defeating Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Although his reign lasted only three months before Gunther reclaimed the title, Jey has remained a central figure in WWE programming. Creative has even teased a heel turn in recent weeks, showing that management is unwilling to let him fade from the picture. This constant focus strongly suggests that WWE has bigger plans for him, potentially positioning him as the man to retire John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event.