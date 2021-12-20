Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, stars that romanced actors nearly half their age; see pics

Many Bollywood stars have romanced actors much younger than them. From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, here is a list of actors that were paired with younger actors in films.

In Bollywood, often there have been onscreen couples with a huge age difference, who have romanced each other. Let us take you through a list of some big names from the industry who were paired up with actors much younger than them, nearly half their age.

Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma marked her debut in the Hindi film industry opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan in the film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. The Yash Raj Films’ movie saw SRK romancing Anushka. But Anushka is not the only young actor that SRK has romanced on the screen. Deepika Padukone is also one of the young actresses that the King of Romance has acted in films with.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Ranbir Kapoor: Aishwarya and Ranbir have worked together in Karan Johar’s film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ which also featured actors Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan. In this film, hot and steamy scenes were shown between Aishwarya and Ranbir. In fact, their scenes together also got Bachchan Khandan’s bahu in a soup as Amitabh Bachchan had allegedly asked Karan Kojar to remove some steamy scenes of Aishwarya with Ranbir. ALSO READ: Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before Enforcement Directorate

Salman Khan-Sneha Ulla: Talking of romancing actors, how can one forget Salman Khan’s name to it? Sneha Ullal had short fame in Bollywood; she was launched by Salman when she was merely 18-years-old while Salman was 40. She acted opposite him in the film ‘Lucky: No Time for Love’. Many would remember Sneha as a look-alike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in their upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’. Akshay and Saif have done quite a hit films together in the 90s, and now Saif’s daughter will be falling in love with her father’s co-star from many films.

