  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, stars that romanced actors nearly half their age; see pics

    First Published Dec 20, 2021, 9:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Many Bollywood stars have romanced actors much younger than them. From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, here is a list of actors that were paired with younger actors in films.

    Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, stars that romanced actors nearly half their age; see pics drb

    Image: Getty

    In Bollywood, often there have been onscreen couples with a huge age difference, who have romanced each other. Let us take you through a list of some big names from the industry who were paired up with actors much younger than them, nearly half their age.

    Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, stars that romanced actors nearly half their age; see pics drb

    Still from the movie

    Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma marked her debut in the Hindi film industry opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan in the film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’. The Yash Raj Films’ movie saw SRK romancing Anushka. But Anushka is not the only young actor that SRK has romanced on the screen. Deepika Padukone is also one of the young actresses that the King of Romance has acted in films with.

    Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, stars that romanced actors nearly half their age; see pics drb

    Still from the movie

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Ranbir Kapoor: Aishwarya and Ranbir have worked together in Karan Johar’s film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ which also featured actors Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan. In this film, hot and steamy scenes were shown between Aishwarya and Ranbir. In fact, their scenes together also got Bachchan Khandan’s bahu in a soup as Amitabh Bachchan had allegedly asked Karan Kojar to remove some steamy scenes of Aishwarya with Ranbir.

    ALSO READ: Panama Papers case: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before Enforcement Directorate

    Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, stars that romanced actors nearly half their age; see pics drb

    Still from the movie

    Salman Khan-Sneha Ulla: Talking of romancing actors, how can one forget Salman Khan’s name to it? Sneha Ullal had short fame in Bollywood; she was launched by Salman when she was merely 18-years-old while Salman was 40. She acted opposite him in the film ‘Lucky: No Time for Love’. Many would remember Sneha as a look-alike of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

    Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, stars that romanced actors nearly half their age; see pics drb

    Still from the movie

    Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in their upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’. Akshay and Saif have done quite a hit films together in the 90s, and now Saif’s daughter will be falling in love with her father’s co-star from many films.

    Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, stars that romanced actors nearly half their age; see pics drb

    Still from the movie

    Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Ajay Devgn has also acted with not just one young actress but at least two, who is nearly half his age. Rakul Preet Singh made her debut in Bollywood with ‘De De Pyaar De’ in which she played Ajay’s love interest while Tabu played the role of his wife in the film. Apart from Rakul, Ajay has also romanced with Tamannah Bhatia in the film ‘Himmtwala’.

    ALSO READ: RRR Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, SS Rajamouli promise a never-seen-before theatre experience

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prabhas reveals first look of Krishnam Raju in Radhe Shyam see pic of the rebel star here drb

    Prabhas reveals first look of Krishnam Raju in Radhe Shyam; see pic of the ‘rebel star’ here

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, conman had links with these stars too? drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Not just Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, conman had links with these stars too?

    Did Manoj Bajpayee share screen space with New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson? Read details inside drb

    Did Manoj Bajpayee share screen space with New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson? Read details inside

    Ankita Lokhande starts new beginning with 'saathiya' Vicky Jain [Video] scj

    Ankita Lokhande starts new beginning with 'saathiya' Vicky Jain [Video]

    Drugs case: Armaan Kohli's bail plea rejected by Bombay High Court, complete details inside SCJ

    Drugs case: Armaan Kohli's bail plea rejected by Bombay High Court, complete details inside

    Recent Stories

    Prabhas reveals first look of Krishnam Raju in Radhe Shyam see pic of the rebel star here drb

    Prabhas reveals first look of Krishnam Raju in Radhe Shyam; see pic of the ‘rebel star’ here

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Matches to be played behind closed doors, confirms Cricket South Africa (CSA)-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Matches to be played behind closed doors, confirms Cricket South Africa

    Salman Khan warns Karan Johar at SS Rajamouli RRR event RCB

    Salman Khan warns Karan Johar at SS Rajamouli’s RRR event; here's what he said

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin's shelf life extension up to 12 months approved by CDSCO-dnm

    Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin’s shelf life extension up to 12 months approved by CDSCO

    PM Modi, Russian President Putin express intent to boost ties during telephonic conversation-dnm

    PM Modi, Russian President Putin express intent to boost ties during telephonic conversation

    Recent Videos

    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Naxal memorial demolished by forces in the jungles of Chhattisgarh

    Video Icon
    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon