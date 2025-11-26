Image Credit : Social Media

The cricketers shared a similar poster on their Instagram stories, which reads, “VOTE FOR MALTI CHAHAR TO MAKE HER INTO FINAL OF BIG BOSS. 99 VOTES EVERYDAY CONTINUOUSLY 5 DAYS. VOTING LINES OPEN 10:30 TONIGHT | VOTING CLOSES FRIDAY 10:00 AM (sic)."

With such strong backing from Indian players, it would be intriguing to see if Malti can make it to the final week and win the trophy.

