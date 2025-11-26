Image Credit : stockPhoto

India won the title after defeating South Africa, emulating the men's team's historic T20 World Cup triumph against the same opponent earlier this year. After South Africa elected to bowl, India batted first and scored 298 runs, falling just short of 300. The Proteas' chase began well, with Laura Wolvaardt smashing an incredible 101 off 98 balls before being bowled by Deepti Sharma.

However, South Africa's resilience was short-lived, as they fell once more in the final, allowing India to triumph by 52 runs. Deepti was voted Tournament MVP, while Shafali Verma won Player of the Match.