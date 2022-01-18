Sara Ali Khan in Indore: Actress along with mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple

Sara Ali Khan is seen worshiping Lord Ganesha in the temple at Indore. She also got a picture clicked with the priest of the temple.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared some pictures on her Instagram story where she was seen offering prayers at the most famous temple in Indore, the Khajrana Ganesh Temple.



The actress has also visited Mahakal's Darbar with Amrita Singh. The pictures have now gone viral. In one of the pictures, we can see Sara posing with the temple priest.



In these pictures, Sara is seen worshipping Lord Ganesha in the temple. She is currently in Indore for shooting her upcoming film, Luka Chuppi 2, with Vicky Kaushal.



Sara also takes some time off from shooting to explore the city with her mother. The actress also visited Mahakal’s Darbar. In a chit chat, the temple's main priest, Ashok Bhatt, talked about Sara's visit.



He said that Sara reached Khajrana temple at around 6 pm with Amrita Singh and was accompanied by her guards. Sara stayed in the temple for approximately 10-15 minutes. During this time, Sara visited all the temples on campus. The actress also clicked a selfie with Lord Ganesha.



Posing in the temple premises, the actress looked pretty in ethnic wear and mask. Sharing one of the photos, Sara wrote, "Jai Bholenath." This is not the first time Sara has visited a temple. Last year, Sara and Janhavi Kapoor went to Kedarnath and offered prayers in the temples. Also Read: Katrina Kaif flies to Indore to be with Vicky Kaushal on their first month anniversary; see pics