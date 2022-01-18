  • Facebook
    Sara Ali Khan in Indore: Actress along with mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple

    First Published Jan 18, 2022, 5:20 PM IST
    Sara Ali Khan is seen worshiping Lord Ganesha in the temple at Indore. She also got a picture clicked with the priest of the temple.

    Sara Ali Khan in Indore: Actress along with mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple

    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared some pictures on her Instagram story where she was seen offering prayers at the most famous temple in Indore, the Khajrana Ganesh Temple. 
     

    Sara Ali Khan in Indore: Actress along with mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple

    The actress has also visited Mahakal's Darbar with Amrita Singh. The pictures have now gone viral. In one of the pictures, we can see Sara posing with the temple priest.
     

    Sara Ali Khan in Indore: Actress along with mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple

    In these pictures, Sara is seen worshipping Lord Ganesha in the temple. She is currently in Indore for shooting her upcoming film, Luka Chuppi 2, with Vicky Kaushal. 
     

    Sara Ali Khan in Indore: Actress along with mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple

    Sara also takes some time off from shooting to explore the city with her mother. The actress also visited Mahakal’s Darbar. In a chit chat, the temple's main priest, Ashok Bhatt, talked about Sara's visit. 
     

    Sara Ali Khan in Indore: Actress along with mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple

    He said that Sara reached Khajrana temple at around 6 pm with Amrita Singh and was accompanied by her guards. Sara stayed in the temple for approximately 10-15 minutes. During this time, Sara visited all the temples on campus. The actress also clicked a selfie with Lord Ganesha. 
     

    Sara Ali Khan in Indore: Actress along with mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple

    Posing in the temple premises, the actress looked pretty in ethnic wear and mask. Sharing one of the photos, Sara wrote, "Jai Bholenath." This is not the first time Sara has visited a temple. Last year, Sara and Janhavi Kapoor went to Kedarnath and offered prayers in the temples. Also Read: Katrina Kaif flies to Indore to be with Vicky Kaushal on their first month anniversary; see pics

    Sara Ali Khan in Indore: Actress along with mom Amrita Singh offer prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple

    Talking about the film, Luka Chuppi 2 is the sequel to the film Luka Chuppi, released on March 1, 2019, and starred Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will appear on screen together for the first time. Also Read: Atrangi Re audience review: Dhanush takes limelight in Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan movie; check fan reactions

