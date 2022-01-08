  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif flies to Indore to be with Vicky Kaushal on their first month anniversary; see pics

    First Published Jan 8, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif would complete one month of their marriage on January 09. To celebrate it, Katrina Kaif flew from Mumbai to Indore on late Friday night.

    Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal would complete a month of their wedding on Sunday, January 09. The actors got married to each other in a big fat Indian wedding on December 09, 2021, at Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. Ahead of their one-month anniversary, Katrina decided to jet off to Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where Vicky is presently shooting for his upcoming film.

    Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport, late Friday night. Later, she was seen arriving at Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport. The ‘Tiger 3’ actress arrived here in Indore to be with her husband, Vicky Kaushal, as they would be completing a month of their marriage.

    Vicky Kaushal is presently shooting for his upcoming film opposite Sara Ali Khan. The untitled film is reportedly said to be a sequel of ‘Luka Chupi’ but would have a different title. The film is being shot at locations in the old city area such as Nandlalpura and Rajwada. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif left straight from the Indore airport to The Park hotel where Vicky is presently staying at.

    Katrina Kaif, on her way to Indore, seemed extremely cautious before taking on her air travel amidst the rising cases of Covid-19. The actress wore a black mask as well as a face shield as precautionary measures against the fast-spreading virus. She also cautiously sanitized her hands before stepping inside the Mumbai airport.

    On Thursday, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif did a video call to celebrate Isabelle’s birthday, virtually. Katrina had also shared a picture of the same on her Instagram story.

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a royal wedding on December 09 in Rajasthan. Their wedding became the talk of the town as the two actors tried to keep their wedding details under the wraps.

