- Home
- Entertainment
- Bhooth Bangla Witnesses Huge Day 2 Advance Booking Spike, Super Saturday Looks Promising
Bhooth Bangla Witnesses Huge Day 2 Advance Booking Spike, Super Saturday Looks Promising
After a strong opening, Bhooth Bangla continues its box office momentum on Day 2, witnessing a massive 131% surge in advance bookings and gearing up for a big Super Saturday collection solid.
How many tickets did 'Bhooth Bangla' sell in advance for Day 2?
How much did 'Bhooth Bangla' earn from advance bookings?
'Bhooth Bangla' has already earned ₹7.67 crore (gross) from its Day 2 advance bookings. This is a huge 131.02% jump compared to Day 1's ₹3.32 crore. The net collection is around ₹6.5 crore, showing a really strong trend.
'Bhooth Bangla' benefits from 3100+ screens and 12,500+ shows
'Dhurandhar 2' impact lessens, 'Bhooth Bangla' benefits
'Dhurandhar The Revenge' is still in theatres, but its pace has slowed down quite a bit. This gives 'Bhooth Bangla' a clear advantage in terms of both show count and audience attention. The film now seems to be moving ahead on its own steam.
Ticket price and word of mouth become game-changers for 'Bhooth Bangla'
What could be the Bhooth Bangla Day 2 Collection?
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.