Erika Eleniak, known for her role as Shauni McClain in 'Baywatch', reveals the show was far more demanding than its sunny image suggested. She detailed a 'grueling' audition process and challenging filming with cold water, wind, and intense stunts.

Erika Eleniak, best known for her role in the hit television series 'Baywatch', has revealed that filming the iconic show was far more demanding behind the scenes than its sun-soaked image suggested. The series, which first aired on NBC in September 1989, made Erika Eleniak a household name as lifeguard Shauni McClain during the show's first two seasons.

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Alongside original cast members including David Hasselhoff, Parker Stevenson and Billy Warlock, she helped establish the early identity of a show that would later become one of the most-watched television programmes globally.

A 'Grueling' Audition Process

In a recent interview, the 56-year-old actress reflected on the extensive process of landing her breakout role. "It was pretty grueling," Eleniak said, adding, "I feel like I had about six auditions. You go through casting, then producers and directors, then the network. Then they pair you up with other actors to see what the chemistry is like. It was a really long process," as quoted by People magazine.

The Reality of Filming 'Baywatch'

While 'Baywatch' became widely recognised for its beach setting, dramatic rescue sequences and iconic red swimsuits, Eleniak said the reality of filming was significantly more challenging than what audiences saw on screen. "It was a very difficult show to shoot," she admitted, adding, "People see the sunshine and the beach and the beautiful bodies, but they don't think about the wind, the cold water, the sand, the currents, the exhaustion." She added, "Sometimes you're freezing cold in a bathing suit pretending it's hot outside while they spray you down with water to make you look sweaty. There were so many uncomfortable elements involved," as quoted by People magazine.

Challenging Rescue Sequences

Eleniak also recalled the difficulty of shooting rescue sequences, including one experience filmed at Sandy Beach in Hawaii. "I had to swim a drowning victim toward the camera, but the camera boat kept drifting farther and farther out to sea," she said, adding, "I just wasn't strong enough to keep up. I remember the actor I was supposedly rescuing whispering in my ear, 'Don't worry, I'll kick you in.' That's how rough it was."

Intense Stunt Work

She further described the intensity of stunt work on the series. "Diving off boats going 30 miles an hour into the water feels like hitting cement," she said, adding, "People don't realize how real a lot of that stuff was. One of my stunt doubles actually broke her leg during one stunt."

Baywatch Reboot on the Horizon

More than three decades after its debut, the 'Baywatch' franchise is now set for a new chapter. Production has begun on a reboot from Fox, featuring a new cast including Stephen Amell, Shay Mitchell, Jessica Belkin, Noah Beck, Brooks Nader and Livvy Dunne. Original cast member David Chokachi is also set to return for the upcoming 12-episode series, which is scheduled for Fox's 2026-2027 television season. (ANI)