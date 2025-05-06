Tina Munim to Madhuri Dixit: 8 list of celebs Sanjay Dutt dated
Sanjay Dutt's life has been a mix of love and controversies. From Tina Munim to Manyata Dutt, his relationships have seen many ups and downs. Let's delve into his love stories
| Published : May 06 2025, 09:25 AM
1 Min read
Tina Munim
Sanjay Dutt's first girlfriend was Tina Munim. They met on the sets of the film 'Rocky', became friends, and then fell in love. However, their relationship ended due to Sanjay's drug addiction.
Richa Sharma
Sanjay Dutt married actress Richa Sharma in 1987. However, she passed away due to cancer.
Madhuri Dixit
Sanjay Dutt's name was then linked with Madhuri Dixit, but she left him when he was implicated in the Mumbai bomb blasts.
Rhea Pillai
Sanjay married model Rhea Pillai in 1998. However, their relationship didn't last long, and they divorced in 2005.
Nadia Durrani
Sanjay then dated Nadia Durrani, but they broke up. The reason behind their separation was not revealed.
Lisa Ray
According to media reports, Sanjay Dutt and Lisa Ray had an affair, but they parted ways after some time.
Rekha
In 1984, during the shooting of the film 'Zameen Aasmaan', there were reports of an affair between Sanjay and Rekha, but they dismissed it as a rumor.
Manyata Dutt
Sanjay Dutt married Manyata Dutt in 2008. This was his third marriage.
