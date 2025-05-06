Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra aces in polka dot Balmain ensemble (PHOTOS)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dazzled at Met Gala 2025, paying tribute to Black style with coordinated looks that blended old Hollywood glam and modern tailoring
Met Gala: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, often hailed as the original Met Gala couple, made a stunning appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, an event significant to their love story that began at the same venue in 2017. Their fashion choices aligned with the theme of the night — “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” — showcasing carefully curated looks inspired by classic and contemporary Black sartorial aesthetics.
Priyanka wore a custom piece by Olivier Rousteing of Balmain, featuring a white halter-neck dress adorned with black polka dots. The hourglass silhouette was defined with a sleek black belt and central button detailing, capturing a vintage Hollywood glamor vibe.
Her look was elevated with a dramatic wide-brimmed black hat and matching black gloves. The standout accessories included a Bvlgari emerald necklace and ring, reflecting her role as a global ambassador for the brand. The necklace boasted a 242.04-carat octagonal emerald, buff-top emeralds, and diamonds, while the ring featured a 14.88-carat cushion emerald and additional emerald and diamond detailing.
Priyanka's makeup added a dramatic flair with a highlighted base, flushed red cheeks, defined brows, and a glossy brownish-red lip. The overall beauty look was a deliberate nod to the glamor of old Hollywood, complementing her retro-inspired outfit.
Nick Jonas complemented Priyanka’s bold fashion with a classic ensemble consisting of a white shirt and black formal pants. Subtle silver accents around his waist added a touch of modernity. The couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, exuding elegance and affection.
Priyanka’s ensemble was not just a fashion statement but also a tribute to Black style and history. The tailoring, accessories, and overall presentation were in sync with the evening’s theme, celebrating Black dandyism and the cultural significance of Black fashion narratives.